Sony is ending support for PlayStation 3 at the end of April

Sony is officially ending after sales-support in Japan, which brings an end to one of the most iconic gaming consoles, the Sony PlayStation 3. Gamers will no longer be able to get official parts and accessories. It’s not unsporting to see Sony pull the plug on the PlayStation 3, after all, we’re talking about a console that was released back in 2006, more than 15 years ago.

The Sony PlayStation 3 gaming console was one of the best-selling and most iconic gaming consoles in history. Some specific models even supported PlayStation 2 and PS 1 titles, and while the console was successful, it was discontinued in 2015 and 2016. The news of ending support comes as Sony is likely running out of spare parts to fix the gaming console.

PlayStation Japan posted a tweet that read:

“Due to the depletion of parts inventory, we will no longer be able to provide after-sales service for the PlayStation 3 CECH-4300 series main unit and all PlayStation 3 peripherals on April 30, 2022 (Saturday). If you are considering applying for this service, please make your request as soon as possible!” via Pocketlint.

This means that if you happen to be based in Japan, it’s worth getting your PlayStation 3 fixed for as long as you can, as first-party accessories and parts will soon no longer be available. Of course, you could rely on the third-party market and other used PlayStation 3 consoles, but the repair will only get harder as time goes on, and the devices become more scarce. Even if you’re not based in Japan, this is big news, as the company will likely no longer produce parts and accessories, and these will also not make it to other international markets, such as the US.

Sony will continue supporting the PlayStation 4 series for a few more years, after all, there are rumors of the company wanting to start production again to make up for the lack of PlayStation 5 units due to the global chip shortage.