We have found some great deals on headphones and other audio devices, starting with the Sony WHCH710N Noise-canceling headphones that are currently getting a massive 46 percent discount, which means you can grab a pair for just $98 after an $81.99 discount.

The AirPods Max just keep getting more and more affordable, as you can now get the Space Gray color option for just $479, which means you get $69 savings. You can also grab the Beats Solo3 Wireless, which are a more affordable option from Apple, which will get you 40 hours of listening time. Savings will vary depending on the color option you choose, as the Black variant is going for $138 after getting a $62 discount. Finally, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II are also on sale, and you can grab a pair of these amazing wireless Bluetooth headphones for $249 after getting a 17 percent discount, which translates to $50 savings.

    Sony WHCH710N

    AirPods Max

    Bose QuietComfort 35 II

If you’re not a fan of over-the-ear headphones, we’ve also got you covered, as the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds are currently getting a $20 discount, meaning you can get a pair for $180. Next up, we have Apple’s AirPods Pro that are now available for $190 after a $59 discount. And suppose you want something even more affordable. In that case, you can choose to get a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus that are now available for $100 with $50 savings on any of its four different color options. If you want something even more affordable, you can choose the Skullcandy Sesh Evo, which are available starting at $37 with $23 savings.

    Powerbeats Pro

    AirPods Pro

    Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus

Now, if you want to improve your home’s audio experience, you can also grab a new Samsung 3.1.2ch Q700A Q Series Soundbar for $228 after getting a $252 discount. There’s a more affordable option with the Samsung HW-A450/ZA 2.1ch Soundbar with Dolby Audio that’s now getting a $32 discount, meaning you can get one for $168. Finally, the Klipsch Cinema 400 Sound Bar + 8Inch Wireless Subwoofer is getting a $75 discount, which leaves it available for $224.

    Samsung 3.1.2ch Q700A Q Series Soundbar

    Samsung HW-A450-ZA 2.1ch Soundbar with Dolby Audio

    Klipsch Cinema 400 Sound Bar + 8Inch Wireless Subwoofer

 




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
Apple AirPods 3
Apple AirPods 3 mass production to allegedly start soon
It seems that we may be getting closer to the possible launch of the new AirPods 3, as Apple could start mass production very soon
OnePlus Buds Pro will feature Adaptive Noise Cancellation and Warp Charge
Well, it is more than safe to assume that we will receive the new OnePlus Buds Pro alongside the new Nord 2 next week
Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S21 series, headphones and more are on sale
We keep on getting amazing deals from Amazon.com, where we find the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, the latest AirPods Max, and more on sale