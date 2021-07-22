We have found some great deals on headphones and other audio devices, starting with the Sony WHCH710N Noise-canceling headphones that are currently getting a massive 46 percent discount, which means you can grab a pair for just $98 after an $81.99 discount.

The AirPods Max just keep getting more and more affordable, as you can now get the Space Gray color option for just $479, which means you get $69 savings. You can also grab the Beats Solo3 Wireless, which are a more affordable option from Apple, which will get you 40 hours of listening time. Savings will vary depending on the color option you choose, as the Black variant is going for $138 after getting a $62 discount. Finally, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II are also on sale, and you can grab a pair of these amazing wireless Bluetooth headphones for $249 after getting a 17 percent discount, which translates to $50 savings.

If you’re not a fan of over-the-ear headphones, we’ve also got you covered, as the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds are currently getting a $20 discount, meaning you can get a pair for $180. Next up, we have Apple’s AirPods Pro that are now available for $190 after a $59 discount. And suppose you want something even more affordable. In that case, you can choose to get a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus that are now available for $100 with $50 savings on any of its four different color options. If you want something even more affordable, you can choose the Skullcandy Sesh Evo, which are available starting at $37 with $23 savings.

Now, if you want to improve your home’s audio experience, you can also grab a new Samsung 3.1.2ch Q700A Q Series Soundbar for $228 after getting a $252 discount. There’s a more affordable option with the Samsung HW-A450/ZA 2.1ch Soundbar with Dolby Audio that’s now getting a $32 discount, meaning you can get one for $168. Finally, the Klipsch Cinema 400 Sound Bar + 8Inch Wireless Subwoofer is getting a $75 discount, which leaves it available for $224.