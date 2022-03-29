Sony revamps PlayStation Plus to take on Xbox Game Pass

Sony has officially announced that it is revamping the PlayStation Plus service to bring better value to the users. A report last week claimed that Sony could announce the new PlayStation service at the end of March, and the company has now made it official. The all-new PlayStation Plus service brings three tiers, namely Essential, Extra, and Premium, offering a different set of benefits at different price points.

PlayStation Plus Essential

This is essentially (pun intended) the same PlayStation Plus service that Sony users are used to right now. This tier offers two monthly downloadable games, discounts, online multiplayer access, and more. The pricing also remains the same as the current price for PlayStation Plus.

PlayStation Plus Extra

This is one of the new tiers added to the PlayStation Plus service. This includes all the benefits Essential tier and brings a catalog of up to 400 games, such as Death Stranding, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11, and Returnal, that can be downloaded for free. Pricing for this tier starts at $14.99 per month, $39.99 for three months, or $99.99 per year in the United States.

PlayStation Plus Premium

This tier offers all the benefits of the Essential and the Extra tier and includes access to over 740 games (340 more than the Extra tier), cloud game streaming, and more. Extra games include games from PS3, PSP, PS2, and others. Cloud game streaming will be available in the regions where PlayStation Now is currently available. Users will be able to stream games using PS4 and PS5 consoles, and even on PC. PlayStation Plus Premium starts at $17.99 per month, $49.99 for three months, or $119.99 per year.

In places where PlayStation Now is not available, Sony will be offering the PlayStation Plus Deluxe tier in place of the Premium tier. This tier will be priced lower than the Premium tier and the pricing will vary from region to region.

Sony says it will start rolling out the all-new PlayStation Plus in June 2022 starting with several markets in Asia, followed by North America, Europe, and the rest of the world. The company also says that it plans to expand cloud game streaming to more regions, and it will "provide more details at a later date."

