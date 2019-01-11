Sony preparing new products for MWC 2019

Sony didn’t have a great year in 2018 when it comes to its mobile division. It’s 2018 flagship, the Xperia XZ3, as good as it was deemed by the media, failed to gain traction. The company has been doing a lot of reshuffling at all levels, and is even preparing to cut jobs. But rumors, reports and leaks suggest that the Xperia XZ4 will be a great device, one that’s fast and sleek with its tall 21:9 aspect ratio OLED screen.

Don Mesa, Sony Mobile’s vice president of Marketing, said in a recent interview that the company is “going to be announcing products at MWC”. “What we present there will be a first step showing the direction we are going”, he continued.

5G is on Sony’s priority list, though the company doesn’t want to jump the gun. While acknowledging its importance, Mesa said that 5G was a challenge. “Some people may be holding off buying a new device because they’re waiting for it. But we don’t want to rush and put the cart before the horse — the experience has to be good”, he added.

It is safe to assume that the Xperia XZ4 will be the spotlight of Sony’s MWC announcement. “We’re hoping to deliver a much better camera experience”, Mesa said. However, he warned that the changes will not be drastic. Still, “what consumers can expect from us is a more true Sony, with greater convergence of content and device, and hopefully we can surprise a few people”, Mesa concluded.

