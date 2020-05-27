Sony is planning to reveal the first batch of games coming to the upcoming PlayStation 5 console by holding a virtual event on June 3, as per a Bloomberg report. However, the date is not set in stone as the “plans have been in flux and that the date may change.” We don’t know what or how many games Sony will reveal, but the upcoming issue of the Official PlayStation Magazine does offer a hint.

A 13-page preview of the Official PlayStation Magazine’s 176th issue reveals some details about upcoming PlayStation 5 games such as Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Scarlet Nexus, and Gollum. But the key detail is on the cover, which clearly says “38-next-gen games + first gameplay screens.” It appears that the magazine’s latest issue that will be out soon will give us a glimpse of 38 upcoming PlayStation 5 games.

We suspect that Sony will talk about these 38 next-gen console games during its June 3 virtual event. So far, we have only received confirmation from third-party developers regarding their PS5 games, but details about first-party Sony titles for the console have been scarce. Hopefully, Sony will reveal more information later this week.

