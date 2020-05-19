Sony is among the few brands that are yet to launch a phone with a pop-up camera module, but the company has definitely been toying with the idea. As per a patent filed by the company that was cleared earlier this month, Sony’s actually working on a wild concept – a phone with pop-out speakers at the top and bottom, with the top one also housing a selfie camera.

First spotted by LetGoDigital, the design sketches in the patent application show a phone with extremely thin bezels on all sides. There are two pop-out models, which cover the entire width of the top and bottom edges. As per the description in the patent application, only the top module with the camera will pop out when the camera app is opened.

While watching a video, a voice call, or playing a game, both sides will pop-out to provide a more immersive audio experience. Notably, the extent to which the speaker modules come out will be dynamically adjustable depending on the directional sound source on the screen. But this is just a patent application that may or may not be launched as a commercial product, so keep your expectations in check.