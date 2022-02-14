Sony LinkBuds WF-L900 TWS earbuds leak with a unique design

Sony’s wireless earbuds are some of the best on the market today, and the WF-1000XM4 offers excellent active-noise-canceling (ANC) features, and even better audio quality. A new leak shows a rendered image of what appears to be another TWS wireless earbuds, but with a rather unique design.

WinFuture gave us a closer look at the new Sony LinkBuds WF-L900 wireless earbuds, giving us a rather new, and unique design. The Sony LinkBuds shows a ring-like structure with a hole in the center, presumably allowing the listener to hear the ambient sound more easily. The earbuds seem to offer the opposite of ANC, and it’s questionable how well it would fit in most ears, although it might offer a tight seal in the ears.

The open design earbuds will undoubtedly have a market out there for those wanting to hear the outside environment while walking or commuting, but it remains to be seen how much sound will leak out while listening to audio at high volumes.

The earbuds will feature Sony’s own V1 processor for low-distortion sound and high fidelity detail. The diameter of the earbuds is 12mm, and it features a high flexibility membrane for better audio. The LinkBuds will use Sony’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) to restore lost details in highly compressed songs, and it will also have a volume control feature that will increase or decrease the volume based on the environment.

The earbuds will reportedly feature a gesture system, which means that the earbuds themselves won’t have to be touched directly to control audio playback, access the voice assistant, or take a call. The Sony LinkBuds is also said to have IPX4 certification, which means it will be excellent for working out at the gym and have sweat protection. The device will also have Google Fast Pair support, and up to 5.5 hours of battery, or 12 hours with the case.

A launch event is confirmed to happen on February 15, and we expect to see the new wireless earbuds at the event.