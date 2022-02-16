Sony LinkBuds are official with a ring-like design for $179.99

Sony officially unveiled the new LinkBuds TWS earbuds with a new ring-like design. The unique shape and design provide an all-new listening experience, offering users a new solution that doesn’t need to be taken off while talking, gaming, or listening to music.

Sony says that the mew TWS earbuds can stay connected at all time, and that “with the help of an open ring design with audio transparency, ultra-small super fit and crystal-clear sound and call quality.” The new earbuds let in the surrounding environment, allowing the user to communicate effortlessly and without interruption while listening to music. There are software features built-in that can pause audio when it recognizes speech.

The Sony LinkBuds also have DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) built-in, which restores compressed soundtracks to a higher quality, making it sound better through the earbuds. The V1 processor powers the device, and a 12mm ring driver provides a “well-balanced sound” experience.

To control the earbuds, users will be able to use the Wide Area Tap feature, which essentially looks like gesture control. It allows users to double or triple tap the front of their ears or head to skip music, pause, or select from different options in settings. The LinkBuds do not have to be touched to control the audio. The earbuds also support the “OK Google” and “Alexa” trigger words to activate the voice assistants. Sony LinkBuds also support Google’s Fast Pair feature, allowing users to connect with Android Smartphones and Windows laptops effortlessly.

The Sony LinkBuds are also IPX4 rated, which means they should survive sweat and gym workouts, but they’re not intended to be submerged in water. The earbuds have a 5.5 hour battery life, and the charging case provides an additional 12 more hours of use. 10 minutes of charge provides 90 minutes of playtime. The earbuds are already up for pre-order on Amazon in the UK and the US, and it costs $179.99, £149.99, €179.99. Amazon UK says that the item is due to be released on February 17, and the earbuds will be available in Grey and White colors.