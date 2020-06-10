Sony

Sony WI-SP510 wireless sports earphones have been launched in India. The product comes with many sports centric features like a lightweight design, IPX5 water resistance, 15 hours battery life, EXTRA BASS and more.

The earphones sport a soft, flexible and lightweight neckband design. The company says these are designed with sports in mind. They are certified for IPX5 water resistance, protecting it from sweat and accidental splashes.

The earphones also feature Sony’s EXTRA BASS technology that helps deliver powerful, punchy low-end sound. It comes equipped with media control buttons present on the neckband and the headphones connect via Bluetooth. Sony claims a battery life of 15 hours of constant playback from a single charge.

The Sony WI-SP510 wireless earphones come in two colors, Black and blue. They cost Rs 4,990 (~$66).

Via: Fonearena

