Sony has launched two new Bluetooth audio products, WH-CH710N headphones, and WF-XB700 earbuds.

The WH-CH700N successor, WH-CH710N headphones feature improved noise-cancellation with the help of dual microphones. It claims to have the same 35 hours of battery life. Further, the design has also been updated slightly to be more in line with other recent Sony headphones. The product is priced at $200 and comes in black, white or blue color options.

Coming to the Sony WF-XB700 earbuds, they feature an in-ear design and are part of Sony’s Extra Bass series of audio products. They are sweat-resistant with an IPX4 rating. However, there are no specific fins or loops to secure the earbuds during workouts. Further, they don’t come equipped with active noise-cancellation. The product is claimed to deliver 18 hours of battery life with the charging case. However, the earbuds themselves last for 9 hours. They are priced at $130 and will be available in black or blue color options.

Source: Sony