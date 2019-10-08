Sony launches mid-range Xperia 8, but only for Japan

The Sony Xperia 8 costs 54,000 yen if you are in Japan (around $500), where it is exclusive. It brings IP65/68 dust and waterproof ratings in a design similar to the flagship Xperia 10. The Xperia 8 is powered by the Snapdragon 630 processor, and packs 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

It features a 6-inch FHD+ display with 2520 x 1080 resolution and 21:9 aspect ratio, powered by a 2,760mAh battery. The imaging system consists of a 12MP shooter with f/1.8 and a secondary 8MP unit with f/2.4. Biometrics are handled by the side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Available later this month in white, black, orange, and blue, the Xperia 8 will likely remain a Japan exclusive. The rest of the world is probably looking forward to the next flagship with the Snapdragon 865 chip, as rumored.