Sony is all set to kick off its smartphone launch cycle for 2021. The company has quietly updated the banner of its official Sony Xperia YouTube channel which says that a ‘New Product Announcement’ is happening on April 14. First spotted by the folks over at DroidLife, the launch event begins at 9:30AM CEST (3:30AM ET), which means you’ll probably have to wake up a tad too early to tune in. So, what products Sony has in the bags? Well, the most probable candidate would be a new flagship, as the company last launched a high-end phone all the way back in February of 2020.

However, leaks may have already spoiled the surprise element. Let’s start with the name – Sony Xperia 1 III. The device has already appeared online in some sweet high-resolution renders, and its key specs were leaked earlier this week. Not much is changing in the aesthetics department. You’ll get a familiar glass-and-metal design with a tall 21:9 aspect ratio, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and bezels on the top and bottom. No fancy hole-punch or notch here!

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 will keep things running inside, paired with up to 16 gigs of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. A beautiful 4K HDR OLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate will take care of your multimedia needs, while a 5,000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging will keep the lights on. In the camera department, you get a 64MP main shooter, 12MP ultra-wide-angle snapper, and a 12MP periscope style telephoto camera with 60x zoom output.

In the past few weeks, a couple of other upcoming Sony phones have been given the leak treatment as well. Renders of an iPhone 12 Mini-esque phone called Sony Xperia Compact surfaced online back in January this year. And a few days prior to it, renders of a mid-range phone called Xperia 10 III also made their way to the internet. However, it is unclear whether one of these phones will be making their debut on April 14.

I certainly am excited to see what Sony brings to the table in 2021, but I am a tad cautious too. The Sony Xperia 1 II was announced in February 2020, but took a few months before it became widely available, and that too, in a handful of markets only. The Xperia PRO 5G was also introduced the same day as Xperia 1 II, but the device only went up for sale in January this year for an astonishing $2,500. Let’s hope the same fate doesn’t befall the Xperia 1 III too!