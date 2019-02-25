Sony introduces Xperia 1, Xperia 10, and Xperia 10 Plus

Sony also Launches Two New Super Mid-Range Smartphones also Featuring New Technology

World’s first 4K OLED smartphone with 21:9 CinemaWide™ display (6.5”) and HDR remastering technologies

World’s first Eye AF in a smartphone with triple lens camera and up to 10 fps burst shooting with AF/AE tracking for precision focus and exposure

Enhanced display setting Creator mode (ITU-R BT.2020 support and 10-bit tonal gradation) and new cinema recording function Cinema Pro “Powered by CineAlta” to reflect the creator’s intent

New Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus, two super mid-range models also feature 21:9 Wide Full HD+ display expands viewing area for enhanced entertainment and is ideal to run two apps simultaneously

Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus feature dual camera with Bokeh effect for dramatic shooting experience andSony’s High-Resolution Audio with DSEE HX™ and LDAC technologies for listening just as the artists intended

Barcelona, 25thFebruary 2019 –Sony Mobile Communications (“Sony Mobile”) redefines its smartphone vision with the latest flagship Xperia™ 1, delivering Sony’s proven professional display and cinematography technologies in a beautiful, sleek smartphone powerhouse.

“We have established a new vision for our Xperia™ brand, which is to bring our customers experiences beyond imagination,” said Mitsuya Kishida, President of Sony Mobile Communications. “We are continuing to push the boundaries in pursuit of innovation, and our new Xperia 1 delivers genuine technological advancements with a multitude of professional-grade features for creative entertainment experiences that are only possible with Sony.”

Experience an unrivalled 21:9 CinemaWide 4K HDR OLED display

Enjoy movies in their original format in the palm of your hand with a 21:9 CinemaWide 6.5” 4K HDR OLED display. Xperia 1 delivers cinematic aspect ratio and accurate color reproduction that films are created in, for a viewing experience that’s true to what creators envisioned. The unparalleled display is powered by Sony’s award-winning BRAVIA® TV technologies and the X1™ for mobile engine, bringing HDR (High Dynamic Range) remastering technologies to ensure everything you watch, including streamed content, can be enjoyed with more contrast, color, and clarity.

Inspired by Master Monitor color reproductionfrom Sony’s professional technology, which is used in leading Hollywood studio productions, Xperia 1 lets you experience unprecedented coloraccuracy with our new Creator mode to bring content to life exactly as it was envisioned. The display, together with originally developed image processing, supports 10-bit tonal gradation and wide color space ITU-R BT.2020, as well as DCI-P3 with Illuminant D65. The sleek display is encased by durable Corning® Gorilla® Glass 6 on front and back, while IP65/IP68 certified water resistance[iv]guards against the elements.

Tell more stories with cinema recording and precise photo shooting

Experience pro-level quality in every photowith an advanced triple lens camera (12MP) for any situation and light conditions: 16mm for wide landscapes, a versatile 26mm lens, and a 52mm lens telephoto shooting (35mm equiv.).

Technologies from Sony’s acclaimed α(“Alpha”) interchangeable lens camera are inherited in Xperia 1 as BIONZ X™ for mobile. The algorithm enablesthe world’s first Eye AF (Auto Focus) in a smartphone to bring sharp focus exactly at eye level and delivers continuous burst shooting with up to 10 fps AF/AE tracking (Auto Focus and Auto Exposure), giving precision focus and optimal exposure. Capture better low light images with the bright F1.6 lens and large pixel pitch 1.4μm Dual Photo Diode image sensor, ensuring that even moving subjects are blur-free, while RAW noise reduction delivers beautifully clear images.

Xperia 1 takes motion pictures to the next level via the developer’s collaboration with engineers from Sony’s professional digital cinema camera division,known for its CineAlta brand and for its Full Frame digital cinematography camera “VENICE”. You can shoot with natural cinematic tone and further apply expression-based colormanagement pre-sets with the new Cinema Pro feature. Create the intended mood from a total of eight different expressions to turn your clips into cinematic stories. All of this can be shot in 4K HDR at 24 frames per second (fps) in 21:9 format.

Xperia 1 also lets you grab a 21:9 still image off the live view or recorded clips, with or without the “Look” color management pre-sets. The unique hybrid stabilization system runs Optical SteadyShot™ with a unique algorithm to ensure smooth and shake-free recording.

Immerse yourself in multi-dimensional Dolby Atmos®sound

The ultimate viewing experience of the new Xperia 1 is further enriched by Dolby Atmos® transporting you into the story with moving audio that flows above and around you with breathtaking realism. The sound tuning on Xperia 1 is developed in collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment to ensure the mobile experience is as the creators intended.

An Enhanced Mobile Gaming Experience

The expansive 21:9 display also takes mobile gaming to the next level by offering a deeper unrestricted field-of-view of all your gameplay, while Game Enhancer optimizes the performance and blocks unwanted notifications, as well as enables you to record gameplay and find game tips online.

Experience incredible performance and improved power efficiency with the latest flagship Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 Mobile Platform. This offers high-speed Gigabit LTE capability, up to 25% faster CPU, and up to 40% GPU performance versus the previous generation, and Snapdragon Elite Gaming, for handling processor-intensive apps and games with ease.

The high capacity 3330 mAh battery, combined with Smart Stamina, Battery Care,[v]and Xperia Adaptive Charging, help keep you powered throughout the day.

Announcing Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus – bringing 21:9 Wide Full HD+ display to the super mid-range line

Sony also announces Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus, both of which feature a sleek borderless design with21:9 Full HD+ Ultimate Wide display. Sony’s intuitive 21:9 multi-window UI together with the 6.0” display on Xperia 10 and 6.5” on Xperia 10 Plus enable two apps to be viewed simultaneously while maintaining an easy viewing size for both windows. Additional features include:

21:9 Movie recording in 4K allows you to shoot videos with Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus in the same aspect ratio used by filmmakers. Plus, the multi-aspect ratio lets you choose the ideal image size – for example, choose 21:9 to fill the screen or 1:1 for the perfect Instagram post.

Dual cameras on both Xperia 10 (13MP+5MP) and Xperia 10 Plus (12MP+8MP) enable you to capture high-quality images with artistic Bokeh effect. Both the main and front cameras feature SteadyShot™ to capture blur-free videos. Exclusive to Xperia 10 Plus, 2X optical zoom* lets you get closer to the action.

Advanced audio technology with Sony’s High-Resolution Audio and LDAC™, so you can hear music in its purest and truest form even if you’re listening wirelessly. as Also includes Sony’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE HX™) which automatically upscales compressed sound files to near high-resolution sound quality

Xperia 10 features a Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 630 Mobile Platform, designed to produce amazing graphics, advanced multimedia experiences, and longlasting battery life (with a 2870mAh battery). Xperia 10 Plus features a Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 636 Mobile Platform, bringing impressive performance, outstanding image quality, and long-lasting battery life (with a 3000mAh battery).

Availability

Xperia 1 comes in Black, Purple, Gray, and White (only Black and Purple available in U.S.) with Android™ 9.0 Pie, and will be available in the U.S. from late Spring 2019. Xperia 10 (MSRP $349.99) and Xperia 10 Plus (MSRP $429.99) come in Black, Silver Navy, Pink (Xperia 10 only) and Gold (Xperia 10 Plus only) (only Black and Silver available in the U.S.). Both Xperia 10 and 10 Plus launch on Android™ 9.0 Pie in the U.S. from March 18, 2019.

Activate your new Xperia on Verizon

The Xperia 10 and 10 Plus have been certified to work on Verizon’s 4G LTE network. As a part of the new partnership, you can get a $250 pre-paid Mastercard when you switch to Verizon and activate your new Xperia 10 or 10 Plus online atVerizon.com <https://www.verizonwireless.com/bring-your-own-device/>. This offer is valid for all Verizon-certified Xperia models purchased in the continental U.S.**

[i]Xperia 1 features a 6.5 inch Ultra Wide 4K (1644 x 3840px) OLED High Dynamic Range (HDR) display. Verified by Strategy Analytics' SpecTRAX Service against the published display specifications for over 14,000 smartphones. Correct as of February 8, 2019.

[ii]Xperia 1’s camera features Eye AF (autofocus) capable of identifying and keeping a human eye in focus. Verified by Strategy Analytics' SpecTRAXService against the published camera specifications for over 14,000 smartphones. Correct as of February 8, 2019.

[iii]8 bit display with 2 bit software smoothing

[iv]Xperia 1 is water resistant and protected against dust, so don’t worry if you get caught in the rain or want to wash off dirt under a tap, but remember all ports and attached covers should be firmly closed. You should not put the device completely underwater; or expose it to seawater, salt water, chlorinated water or liquids such as drinks. Abuse and improper use of device will invalidate warranty. The device has been tested under Ingress Protection rating IP65/68. For more info, see www.sonymobile.com/waterresistant. Note the Xperia 1 has a capless USB port to connect and charge. The USB port needs to be completely dry before charging.

[v]Battery Care charges your phone to 90%, waits, then charges to 100% just before your normal wake-up time.

* This feature is available for still images only

**Visit vzw.com/digitalrebatecenter to redeem offer by using promo code BYOD250. Receive a $250 Prepaid Mastercard® when you switch your number from any wireless carrier and activate your own 4G smartphone on a new Verizon postpaid line on an eligible plan between 1/10/19 – 2/28/19. Offer available on vzw.com only. Customer must submit for redemption within 30 days of activation and your device must remain activated for 45 consecutive days. Verizon reserves the right to charge back the amount of the Prepaid Mastercard® Card if service is cancelled within 6 months. May not be combined with other promotional offers. Your $250 Prepaid Mastercard Card will be mailed via the U.S. Postal Service within 8 weeks after receipt of claim and will be mailed to the billing address on file with Verizon Wireless.