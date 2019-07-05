Accessories

Sony introduces WF-1000XM3 wireless, noise cancelling headphones

Sony today introduced its next generation WF-1000XM3 wireless and noise cancelling headphones, joining the 1000X family of products. You’ll be able to purchase them starting August for $229.99, but you can pre-order it from Sony, Amazon, or Best Buy.

The WF-1000XM3 features Sony’s Dual Noise Sensor technology, working in tandem with the new HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1e, as well as two microphones to filter out ambient environmental sound/noise.

Audio signal is processed by the DAC at 24 bits, and the Digital Sound Enhancement Engine HX (DSEE HXTM) upsamples your audio files to High Resolution Audio. Connectivity via Bluetooth is done simultaneously for both units, and the battery, according to Sony, is good for 24 hours with noise canceling on, and a 10 minute charge will fill 90 percent of the battery.

For the audiophiles among you, the frequency response is 20Hz–20,000Hz. The product will be available in silver and black.

