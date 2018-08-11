Sony, Huawei, and HTC Android 9 update plans revealed

Android 9 dubbed Pie is official as of August 6, and Google even has the statue to prove it. Those, however, not using a Pixel or Essential phone will have to wait for the Android 9 update to hit their devices.

If you own a Sony Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Compact, Xperia XZ2 Premium, Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ1 Compact, or Xperia XZ Premium, expect your Android 9 Pie update sometime in September.

Huawei said it was already testing Android 9. The company’s president for mobile phone unveiled that the first four devices to get Pie will be the Huawei Mate 10 Pro, Huawei P20 (and Pro), Honor 10, and Honor V10. Given EMUI and its rather heavy approach, there should be a lot of work, so it might take some time.

Last, but not least, HTC U12+, U11+, U11, and U11 life (Android One) owners can expect the Android 9 update to hit their phones soon. How soon? HTC said that dates “will be announced in due course”, but at least it’s good to know it’s coming.