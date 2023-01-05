Sony and Honda partnered up to create a joint EV car brand, AFEELA. The two companies announced their venture and their first prototype at CES 2023

Sony and Honda partnered up for a joint mobility venture and unveiled a new electric vehicle car brand, AFEELA, at CES 2023. Sony Honda Mobility Inc. will be the two company’s first electric car, which is set to enter production soon, and go on sale in North America in 2026. As expected, Sony will provide the technology, including AI features, entertainment, virtual reality, augmented reality, and comfort features, while Honda will help optimize and develop the car.

Why are tech companies making cars?

It seems like Sony’s previous concept electric sedan, the Vision-S, wasn’t just a concept when it was revealed back in 2020 at CES. In 2022, Sony and Honda officially announced that they would partner to create a joint venture, which, as we now all know, is AFEELA.

The company hasn’t shared many details about its production plans, but we know the first vehicle will go into production at one of Honda’s 12 facilities in the US. The first EV will be sold in the US in 2026, then in Japan, and later in Europe. Pre-orders are said to open sometime in the first half of 2025, and we’re still a few years away from seeing them on the roads.

AFEELA says it aims to pursue innovation and create a new mobility lifestyle. It wants to revolutionize the mobility space, and create new experiences using cutting-edge technologies: “Move people, through the pursuit of innovation with diverse inspirations,” we aim to create a new mobility lifestyle by leading people’s hearts and minds towards an open, pleasant and exciting experience. To realize this, we aim to revolutionize the mobility space as a Mobility Tech Company, alongside like-minded people who are pioneering a new future with creativity, through cutting-edge technology, and with passion. “

The first AFEELA prototype

The first AFEELA prototype, showcased at CES, focuses on safety and security. The first EV is equipped with a total of 45 cameras and sensors inside and outside. It has 800 TOPS (Trillions or Tera Operations per Second) of maximum computer power for ECU (Engine Control Unit), which will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips, specialized for vehicles. This computing power will be used to power key features, such as ADAS, the infotainment, and other sensors. There will also be Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensors to detect the driver and the car’s surroundings to help prevent accidents.

The AFEELA’s exterior features a “Media Bar” that allows the vehicle to express itself to surrounding people by using the lights for a more effective communication between nearby vehicles and people. The interior features a minimalistic approach without any ornaments and vibrant colors. The dashboard features large displays, and Sony will provide the entertainment. We recently heard some rumors about a possible PlayStation 5 integration, although we haven’t heard any confirmation regarding that rumor at this point.

The company has even partnered up with Epic Games for the entertainment part, although we’re yet to hear about how the two companies will work together, and we’re yet to see the results of their partnership.

When it comes to autonomy, AFEELA will deliver Level 3 under some limited conditions, and Level 2+ in majority of urban areas. For those unaware, Level 2 can do some autonomous features, but it still requires the driver’s full attention. Level 3 vehicles can handle most dynamic driving tasks, but still require driver attention, while Level 4 can drive independently, and Level 5 are completely autonomous.

What does AFEELA stand for?

According to the company, the “AFEELA” represents “FEEL”, which is at the center of the new electric vehicle. The company describes the branding as “AFEELA expresses an interactive relationship where people “FEEL” mobility as an intelligent entity, and mobility “FEELs” people and society using sensing and network IT technologies.”

In case you're interested, Sony makes the formal announcement at around the 28-minute mark, where it goes into detail about the partnership and their first prototype electric vehicle.