We start today’s deals with a vast selection of headphones to enjoy your favorite beats. We will start with one of the best over-ear headphones alternatives you can find in the market. The Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless overhead headphones, which usually sell for $350, are now selling for $278 after a $71.99 discount. You can get a pair in any of its three color options since they’re all going for the same price. You will get industry-leading noise canceling with Dual Noise Sensor technology, up to 30 hours battery life with quick charge, and touch sensors to pause, play or skip your favorite tunes.

Now, if you think that the Sony WH-1000XM4 may be too much for you, there are other options. The Sony WHXB900N are also on sale, and you can grab a pair for $148 in its Black or Blue color options. This will get you a $100 discount, noise-canceling technology, and up to 30 hours of battery life. Finally, the Sony WHCH710N are another option to consider, as you can now get them for just $98 after a massive $101.99 discount. These are the more affordable option, but they feature up to 35 hours, noise cancellation, quick charging, and more.

    Sony WH-1000XM4

    Sony WHXB900N

    Sony WHCH710N

For those of you who don’t necessarily love the idea of having a pair of over-ear headphones on you all the time, there are some in-ear deals as well. We will start with the Apple AirPods Pro that are currently getting a $49 discount, leaving them for just about $200. The Sony WF-1000XM3 can also be yours for $178 with $52.99 savings, and finally, the Jabra Elite 75t can be yours for $150 after a $30 discount, or get the Jabra Elite 75t can be yours for $150 after a $30 discount, or get the Elite 65t for just $79 with $41 savings.

    Apple AirPods Pro

    Sony WF-1000XM3

    Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds

Now, you can also score a new Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote for just $22 after getting an $8 discount, and turn your regular TV into a smart device that will let your stream all of your favorite content and more. You can also grab the 4K version, which is available for $50, but no savings here. However, you can improve your experience with a Roku Smart Soundbar, 4K/HD/HDR Streaming Media Player that’s currently getting a $30 discount, leaving it at $150.

    Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote

    Fire TV Stick 4K

    Roku Smart Soundbar, Streaming Media Players

A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.
