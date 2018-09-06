Android

Sony can’t stop Fortnite crossplay from getting better on Android

A batch of Android devices from HTC, Lenovo and Motorla plus Sony have finally been patched for support with MMO du jour Fortnite.

While many mainstream brands have already had their hottest devices on the train like Samsung, LG and Google, the HTC 10, U Ultra, U11, U11+ and U12+ apparently needed more time. The same went for the Moto Z, Moto Z Droid and Moto Z2 Force as well as the Xperia XZ, Xperia XZs, Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ2. Well, version 5.40 of the app has come out and the game now supports all of the above devices.

Presumably, it will also support the recently launched Xperia XZ3 and Moto Z3 as those phones meet the spec thresholds as set by Epic Games: 3GB of RAM with an Adreno 530 GPU or better.

New for everyone on Android in this update is a much-needed voice chat function — an essential communication medium in a team sport such as this.

While Sony won’t allow its PlayStation 4 users to crossplay with Fornite gamers on other consoles, there’s pretty much little to nothing it can do to stop Xperia players from mixing with iOS and Android cohorts.

