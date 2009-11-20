Sony Ericsson Xperia X2 Unboxed, User Guide Available

The Sony Ericsson Xperia X2 is due to release soon on Vodafone UK, but one lucky user has received his early and is posting about his experiences on XDA-developers. Gtrab has provided a multitude of videos, pictures and other materials for those waiting in line for the X1’s successor. He notes that the device comes with a 4GB microSDHC card, microUSB and TV-out cables. Regarding build quality, he feels that it’s more solid than the X1, though it’s thinner and lighter. The quick start guide (PDF) has also been posted for curious onlookers. Live vicariously by watching the unboxing, software demo and video camera sample below. If that’s not enough, check out his other impressions and comments about the device on XDA-developers.













