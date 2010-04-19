Sony Ericsson XPERIA X10 Can Do Multitouch After All

After a Sony Ericsson product manager stated that the Sony Ericsson XPERIA X10 can’t do multitouch–disappointing quite a few fans of the Android handset–British cell phone retailer mobiles.co.uk is claiming the contrary. According to the retailer, the XPERIA X10 will be getting multitouch via a software update from Sony Ericsson in the second half of this year.

Consumers wishing to jump on the XPERIA X10 should be cautioned to make their purchasing decisions accordingly on features presented, not promised nor speculated future features. Especially in this case, since multitouch news comes from a retailer and not from Sony Ericsson itself.