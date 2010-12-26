Sony Ericsson “Hallon” Photographed by Xperia X12 / Anzu?

Here’s something you don’t see every day: according to Japanese site Blog of Mobile!!, a never-before-seen Sony Ericsson handset has supposedly been photographed by yet another unannounced model from the Swedish joint venture. A Picasa user has apparently been taking dozens of test shots with an eight-megapixel phone whose model number is LT15i (some of a phone, most of the wall); the same camera has seemingly been used by four other members of that site, including one named “Rachael.tester.” (Rachael was the codename of the Xperia X10.) Therefore, Blog of Mobile!! is speculating that the handset taking these photos is the Sony Ericsson Anzu, a purported X10 followup once thought to be branded X12, but now probably going by either Xperia Arc, Xperia Duo, or Xperia Neo. However, Anzu is said to have a 12-megapixel camera, so unless it’s not shooting at full resolution, we may in fact be looking at some other model.

The handset in the photos, meanwhile, has a pronounced curve at the top that immediately brings to mind the Sony Ericsson Vivaz. Unlike Vivaz, however, this model locates the microUSB and headphone jacks above the screen instead of on the side of the device. We also see what looks to be a Gingerbread build, as well as an unusually large lens on that front-facing camera. Rumor has it that we’re looking at a unit codenamed Hallon with model number MT15i — both that model number as well as LT15i have reportedly shown up in website user agent logs as being Gingerbread-powered machines from Sony Ericsson.

Also of note is the speculation that the PlayStation Phone, a.k.a. Zeus, Xperia Z1, and Xperia Play, will go by the model number R800: R800a in the US and R800i internationally. Like the other two phones, that model number has also been spotted in user agent logs. Sony Ericsson has told us to expect multiple new members of the Xperia line at February’s Mobile World Congress, and now we may just know what three of those revealed devices will be.

Source: Blog of Mobile!!, TechRadar



Image: Picasa (1),(2)