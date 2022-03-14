We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Sony could soon release Android 12 for its Xperia 10 II and 10 III

By Samuel Martinez March 14, 2022, 10:07 pm
Android 12 has been around for quite some time now. It was announced in June 2021 and launched on the Android Open Source Project in October. However, Android OEMs always take their time to release stable Android versions for their devices. And it seems that Sony is getting ready to release the latest version of Android 12 for two of its Xperia devices.

We have great news for those who own a Sony Xperia 10 II or an Xperia 10 III, as the company is trying to get its mid-range phones up to date with the latest version of Android. Sony has recently posted that Android 12 will arrive OTA to the Xperia 10 II and the 10 III “very soon,” which is kinda nice considering that it recently released a stable Android 12 version to the Xperia 5 II that launched back in 2021.

“Packed with exciting new features and security updates, look out for the latest Android 12 OS - coming soon to Xperia 10 III and Xperia 10 II.”

The Sony Xperia 10 III was also launched last year, so we may see it get the latest version of Android this month. On the other hand, the Xperia 10 II was launched back in 2020, so it will be interesting to see if Sony released the update for both devices at the same time or if it decides to take a bit longer to get everything right before pushing it to Android 12.

Android 12 features a refreshed user interface, improvements in privacy and security, a feature called Car Key, which will enable users to unlock compatible smart cars with their devices. It also comes with a redeveloped Google password manager with cross-platform integration across apps and devices, support for a new image format called AVIF, and other great features. Plus, it will make your device faster and more responsive.

