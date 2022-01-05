Sony confirms PlayStation VR2 at CES 2022

We got our first glimpse of Sony's next-generation virtual reality headset at CES 2022 as the company confirmed, and released the logo of, the upcoming Sony PlayStation VR2. The presentation was similar to how the company revealed the logo of PlayStation 5 at CES 2020.

The company hasn't showcased any images depicting what the headset itself will look like, price, or even a potential release date. But the company did confirm some of the specs of the PS VR2. Sony says, as expected, the PlayStation VR2 will work with PS5. Sony says the headset will support haptic feedback, eye tracking, 4K (2000 x 2040 per eye) HDR, 90/120Hz frame rates, foveated rendering, and a 110 degrees field of view.

In addition to the PS VR2 logo, the company also confirmed the specifications of PlayStation VR2 Sense Controllers. The new controllers look like typical VR controllers. They come with PS5's adaptive trigger technology and also finger touch detection. Sony says these controllers will let users press areas where the user rests thumb, index, or middle fingers. without actually pressing them.

Prototypes of our new VR controller will be in the hands of the development community soon, and we can’t wait to see what ideas they come up with and how the controller helps bring their imagination to life!

Sony has also announced a new exclusive title for PSVR2 called Horizon Call of the Mountain. Though Sony, again, hasn't announced a release date or anything but it is expected that the game will follow next month's Horizon Forbidden West. Check out the trailer Sony shared down below: