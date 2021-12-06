Sony is close to releasing an Xbox Game Pass competitor

Xbox Game Pass has been a success for Microsoft. Hundreds of games, online multiplayer, cloud game streaming, multiple price tiers, and more have given Microsoft an edge over Sony's PlayStation Plus. Sony's PlayStation Plus also gives users access to online multiplayer and free games, but the service hasn't been as good as Microsoft's. According to Bloomberg, Sony is close to releasing Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass competitor.

According to the report, the service with the codename ‘Spartacus,’ will offer a catalog of modern and classic games for a monthly fee, just like Game Pass. The service is expected to arrive in the Spring of 2022, and the Japanese giant is looking to merge the two services: PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus.

"Sony is also putting resources into expanding its efforts in cloud gaming, the people familiar with the plans said."

It will have multiple tiers. The base tier will mirror the existing PlayStation Plus subscription that will provide online gaming and a few free games every month. The mid-tier will give users access to a "substantial amount of PlayStation 4 games" and PS5 games in the future. The highest-end tier will have extended game demos, online streaming, and games from all the way from PS1 to PS5.

Sony has outsold Microsoft's Xbox consoles in the past few years. It seems that it remains the case with PS5 as well. However, the gaming giant has lost on the subscription front. With the new subscription coming in the spring of 2022, Sony might be looking to restart the battle on that front.

Source Bloomberg | Via XDA Developers