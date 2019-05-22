Sony CEO defends smartphone business, will focus on four markets

Even though the smartphone business part of Sony is lagging behind its other divisions, company CEO Kenichiro Yoshida defends it, and considers the division to be indispensable to Sony’s existence. With a global market share of less than 1 percent, with 6.5 million units shipped, the Sony smartphone division reported an operating loss of $879.45 million in the year ended March.

We see smartphones as hardware for entertainment and a component necessary to make our hardware brand sustainable. And younger generations no longer watch TV. Their first touch point is smartphone — Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida

Furthermore, moving forward as Sony wants to turn its smartphone business profitable, in addition to ceasing production at its Beijing plant, the company will only focus on four key markets: Japan, Europe, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

Additionally, Sony will focus more on gaming, in order to appeal to its large customer base loyal to the PlayStation brand.