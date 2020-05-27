Sony Bravia

Sony Bravia X8000H and X7500H series is now official. Both of them feature X1 4K processors, 4K X-Reality PRO upscaling, X-Balanced Speakers, Triluminous displays, Android TV support and more.

The Sony Bravia X8000H series will be launched in six sizes: 216 cm (85-inch), 189 cm (75), 165 cm (65), 140 cm (55), 123 cm (49) and 108 cm (43). They are powered by the X14K HDR picture processor. The series also supports Dolby Vision HDR, Apple AirPlay and Apple HomeKit.

On the other hand, the Bravia X7500H series will come in three sizes: 140 cm (55), 123 cm (49), and 108 cm (43). They run on the X1 4K picture processor.

Both the series can upscale 2K and Full HD to 4K videos using the 4K X-Reality PRO engine.

The new TVs are available for purchase across Sony Centers, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India. The 85X8000H is available for Rs 5,99,990, 65X8000H for Rs 1,39,990 and 55X7500H will be launched at Rs 79,990. Moreover, Sony is offering additional 5% cashback on selected bank credit cards.

Via: Fonearena

