SONY today announced the Xperia 1 II (read Xperia 1 Mark II) flagship for 2020, which was supposed to be really an MWC 2020 announcement. With IP65/68 water resistance rating and Gorilla Glass 6 protection, the Xperia 1 II has a nice design presented in a sturdy package.

The front is taken up by a 6.5-inch 4K OLED panel with a 21:9 aspect ratio featuring Motion Blur Reduction, which is, according to the company, the equivalent of 90Hz.

A Snapdragon 865 is at its core, aided by 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage. There’s a quad-camera setup at the back, consisting of three 12MP shooters and a ToF sensor. The three main shooters are 16mm, 24mm, and 70mm equivalents, with OIS on the latter two, and feature ZEISS lens. The front-facer is an 8MP unit, and the power button incorporates a fingerprint scanner.

The battery is rated 4,000mAh, and the phone will be available in Black with 4G capabilities, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Exact pricing and availability for the U.S. will be disclosed at a later date.

Xperia PRO

Should you want 5G capabilities, enter the Xperia PRO, with its 4-way 5G mmWave antenna system. The Xperia PRO shares many of its features with the Xperia 1 II, including the display, camera system, processor, memory, battery, and ratings.

While about everything is pretty much identical, the Xperia PRO does feature 5G capabilities (sub6 + mmWave), and bumps the storage up to 512GB.

The main selling points of the Xperia PRO are its 360 degree broadcast capabilities, as well as being able to become a monitoring device with HDMI input to be used as a display for content creation (secondary display that fits on a camera).

More details on pricing and availability will arrive at a later date, but the Xperia PRO and its 5G capabilities will likely not make it to the U.S.

Xperia 1 II Gallery

Xperia PRO Gallery