Sony and Honda announce plans to make EVs together

Every major tech company has been pushing to enter the EV space. Apple has been rumored to be working on its own EV for quite some time while Xiaomi has already stepped its foot into this market. Sony and Honda have now announced that they plan to design and sell electric vehicles together.

The venture has not been fully finalized yet, but the two companies have announced their intentions to sell EVs together. The statement says that the venture will be finalized by the end of this year and they plan to start selling their first EV by 2025. Honda will handle the vehicle’s design, development, and sales whereas Sony will develop a mobility service platform for it.

"Sony's expertise in the development and application of imaging, sensing, telecommunication, network, and entertainment technologies, to realize a new generation of mobility and services that are closely aligned with users and the environment, and continue to evolve going forward," says the statement.

"By leveraging Honda’s cutting-edge technology and know-how in relation to the environment and safety, while aligning the technological assets of both companies. Although Sony and Honda are companies that share many historical and cultural similarities, our areas of technological expertise are very different. Therefore, I believe this alliance which brings together the strengths of our two companies offers great possibilities for the future of mobility." — Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe

Sony has long been looking to enter this space. The company first showed off its first electric concept car called the Vision-S at CES 2020 and followed it up with Vision-S 02 at CES 2022. Sony originally had plans to launch its own company called Sony Mobility, but with the new venture, it now appears that Sony wants to leverage the position, R&D, and numerous other expertise of Honda for its dream EV project.

Source: Honda