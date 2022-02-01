Sony acquires Bungie for $3.6 billion, the developers behind Destiny series

Sony joined to race in acquiring more gaming publishers and developers, and it announced yesterday that it’s acquiring Bungie for a deal that’s worth $3.6 billion. Bungie is a well-known developer, and it’s behind the Destiny series. The news comes after Microsoft announced that it’s acquiring Activision Blizzard for a deal estimated to be worth around $68.7 billion.

The race to have more exclusives and more games is increasing. Sony is under pressure to acquire more gaming studios and recruit more developers to make more platform-exclusive titles. Microsoft started purchasing larger studios to make its Xbox Game Pass subscription and cloud gaming service more enticing and exclusive. We’re expecting to see that Microsoft will remove its popular titles from other competing platforms in the near future, although the company said that it’ll uphold and respect its current commitments for existing games.

Sony is likely looking into purchasing more gaming publishers with bigger titles to retain its position as one of the biggest and best console game makers and keep its users on its platform. Bungie announced the new on its website and mentioned that all of the Destiny games would continue to be available on all platforms and that it would keep being supported across all devices in the future.

“In SIE, we have found a partner who unconditionally supports us in all we are and who wants to accelerate our vision to create generation-spanning entertainment, all while preserving the creative independence that beats in Bungie’s heart. Like us, SIE believes that game worlds are only the beginning of what our IPs can become. Together, we share a dream of creating and fostering iconic franchises that unite friends around the world, families across generations, and fans across multiple platforms and entertainment mediums.​”

Microsoft acquired Bungie in June, 2000, and the studio regained its independence with the launch of Halo 3 in October 2007. It produced two more exclusive Halo games after, and the studio also signed a 10-year deal with Activision to continue working on the Destiny franchise.

The gaming industry is going through a shake-up, and Take-Two also recently announced that its acquiring, mobile gaming giant, Zynga, for $12.7 billion. Let us know your thoughts about the recent acquisitions.