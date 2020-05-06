Sonos has added a new member to its portfolio of high-end home theatre solutions. Welcome, the Sonos Arc – the company’s first soundbar to offer 5.0-channel Dolby Atmos support. It also features built-in microphones for summoning Alexa or Google Assistant via voice commands, a feature that is slowly making its way to more speakers from the company.

Sonos Arc features 11 drivers (eight elliptical woofers, and three tweeters) and is claimed to deliver an ultra-wide soundstage and better bass compared to other soundbars in the company’s portfolio. Notably, the Sonos Arc is only compatible with the new Sonos S2 app that will be out next month.

Sonos Arc comes in matte black and matte white colors, and it will be available globally starting June 10 priced at $799. The company has also launched the third-gen Sonos Sub and Sonos Five speakers, both of which will be up for grabs on June 10 priced at $699 and $499 respectively.

