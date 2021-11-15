Someone at Samsung published the One UI 4 roadmap and they apparently shouldn’t have

Samsung has been working on the next generation of its Android skin, One UI 4, for quite some time now. The first beta of One UI 4, based on Android 12, was released back in September, and since then, the Korean giant has been releasing beta updates fixing bugs and adding new features to the operating system before its stable release. Though Samsung hasn't uttered a word on when its users can expect One UI 4 to arrive on their devices, but it seems that one of the company's employees has made a mistake and spilled the beans.

Samsung "accidentally" seems to have pushed a notification to its Members app (via @FrontTron) that has revealed the One UI 4 stable update rollout schedule for its devices such as Galaxy S21 series, Z Fold 3, and Z Flip 3. According to the notification, Samsung will roll out One UI 4 stable to its Galaxy S21 series this month, which will be followed by the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Galaxy Note 20 series, the Galaxy S20 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, and the Galaxy Z Flip in December 2021. Check out the image below, which is a screenshot of the notification Samsung sent to its Members app, for the full One UI 4 stable rollout:

Following One UI 4 roll out in December, Samsung will update its original Z Fold and Z Flip, Note 10 series, and the S10 series to Android 12 in January 2022. Of course, this schedule isn't official and things can change any minute, but you can expect your Samsung phone to receive One UI 4 update around this schedule only. A previous rumor has also hinted that Samsung will start One UI 4 rollout in November.

If you're keen on trying the latest One UI on your smartphone, check out our in-depth guide that tells you everything you need to know about One UI 4 and lays down all the steps required to install and sign up for the Beta program. As always, please keep in mind that the beta program is intended for developers to test their apps and we don't recommend you to install it on your primary device, as some essential features may not work.

Via: XDA-Developers