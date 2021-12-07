Someone just posted a video of a Google Pixel 6a carved out of aluminum

It's no secret that Google is working on the Pixel 6a. The first renders of the device leaked last month, and Google is expected to release the device sometime in 2022. While the design renders have given us an idea of how the smartphone will look like, some pictures of the alleged Pixel 6a carved out of aluminum have surfaced on the internet giving us an idea of how the phone might look in the hand.

The images come courtesy of the @xleaks7 (David Kowalski). The video with the hands-on with the Aluminum cutout of the Pixel 6a was reportedly published by Fathom Bracelets — a men's bracelet vendor. We know it's a bit surprising about the leaks coming from the men's bracelets brand, but Kowalski has a good track record with leaks. Moreover, the aluminum cutout matches with what we have heard about the device so far. it does dwell on some more information like the precise location of the in-display fingerprint sensor, though.

Corroborating the previous rumors, the video shows that the Pixel 6a might not come with the headphone jack. It also shows the Pixel 6a with the Pixel 6's like camera visor. It also shows the smartphone's flash module with the camera visor and the front-facing punch-hole camera.

Previous rumors have suggested that the Pixel 6a will feature the same Tensor SoC as the Pixel 6 series. However, the smartphone might lag behind in the camera department. Nevertheless, the smartphone is still months away from release. If you are not willing to wait months for the next-gen Pixel 6a smartphone, you might as well consider the vanilla $699 Google Pixel 6. Verizon is running a fantastic buy one, get one deal on the Pixel 6 series which you might want to check out if you're in for a Pixel smartphone this fall.

Via: AndroidPolice