Some users are reporting 16-inch MacBook Pro MagSafe charging issues

The new 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro may have a charging issue related to the new MagSafe 3 connector. A few users reported that their newly purchased MacBook Pro laptops wouldn’t charge while the Mac was turned off, or when the lid was closed.

MacRumors found a few users on Reddit who experience charging issues on their new 16-inch MacBook Pro devices. The issue seems to be related to the MagSafe connector, which won’t charge the laptop while it’s turned off or the lid is closed. When the issue happens, users describe the MagSafe light to flash amber. Although some weren’t as successful as others, a few customers have contacted Apple Support to find a solution to the problem. One used wrote that going back and forth with the Apple Support team, they finally ended up replacing the entire MacBook Pro with a brand new one.

“So it’s not just me then! I have the EXACT same issue. Went to the genius bar and they tested with a cable and charger that they have and it still had the same problem. They said they would order a new 140 watt charger for me to see it would fix it but said most likely it’s a firmware issue but didn’t really provide any evidence for such a thing. I went home and the next day I get a call from Apple. Someone was calling me to follow up and they asked me a bunch of questions and provided instructions to run a special diagnostics program. After I did all that they said they want to take my MacBook and it’s charger back and that they would give me a completely brand new MacBook as soon as they get one. I’m still waiting for that but that’s where I’m currently at.”

A video was also shared that showcased the issue. It shows the MagSafe connector plugged into the MacBook Pro, failing to charge, and the MagSafe connector flashing in amber. It’s currently unclear what causes the issue, and we haven’t yet encountered the problem ourselves on our 2021 MacBook Pro devices. It remains to be seen if Apple will publicly acknowledge the problem and offer repairs to affected users for free.