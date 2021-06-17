Poco X2
Poco X2 (Image only for representation purposes)

POCO X2 was launched last year. One year in, and the device owners are facing problems with their smartphones. According to the company, less than 0.2% of Poco X2 owners in India have experienced the camera issue. If you are someone who is also facing this issue, the company has released an easy fix for you to try.

Poco advises users to clear the app data for the Camera app and then reboot the phone. As per the company, this should be all it takes for the majority of users. To clear camera app data:

  1. Go to Settings.
  2. Scroll down to select Apps.
  3. Tap on Manage apps.
  4. Tap on Camera.
  5. Go to Storage.
  6. Tap on the Clear data button located at the bottom.
  7. Select ‘Clear all data‘ from the pop-up menu.
  8. A pop-up will ask you if you want to clear all data. Tap on OK.

However, if this process doesn’t work for you, it is time to bring your Poco X2 to a service center. Poco has given instructions to its service center teams on how to fix the device. You can also use the Services & Feedback app to report the issue. Poco also posted a letter for more details. You can check it out below:

The Poco X2 features a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display. It is a lower mid-range smartphone that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and comes with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging. It sports a 64-megapixel main camera + an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera + a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.




I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]

You May Also Like
Samsung galaxy Z fold 2
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 under display camera will be better than anything you’ve seen
Check out the latest rumors concerning the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 that may arrive with the best under-display camera available to date
iphone-13-models-leak-featured
iPhone 13 models pop up for certification
The next generation of iPhone 13 series are still far away as…
Galaxy S21+ OnePlus 9 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S21+ vs OnePlus 9 Pro: IT HAPPENED! (video)
The OnePlus 9 Pro is a nice phone, and one I have no problem recommending to a fan of the brand, but if you really want the best bang for your buck at this price range, the Galaxy S21+ is just a better phone.