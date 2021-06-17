POCO X2 was launched last year. One year in, and the device owners are facing problems with their smartphones. According to the company, less than 0.2% of Poco X2 owners in India have experienced the camera issue. If you are someone who is also facing this issue, the company has released an easy fix for you to try.

Poco advises users to clear the app data for the Camera app and then reboot the phone. As per the company, this should be all it takes for the majority of users. To clear camera app data:

Go to Settings. Scroll down to select Apps. Tap on Manage apps. Tap on Camera. Go to Storage. Tap on the Clear data button located at the bottom. Select ‘Clear all data‘ from the pop-up menu. A pop-up will ask you if you want to clear all data. Tap on OK.

However, if this process doesn’t work for you, it is time to bring your Poco X2 to a service center. Poco has given instructions to its service center teams on how to fix the device. You can also use the Services & Feedback app to report the issue. Poco also posted a letter for more details. You can check it out below:

Dear POCO users, A few of you have approached us with a 'camera not working' issue on the POCO X2. We have detailed out the steps that need to be followed to fix it. Please go through the letter to know more. pic.twitter.com/Najbl8Pq1n — POCO India Support (@POCOSupport) June 15, 2021

The Poco X2 features a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display. It is a lower mid-range smartphone that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and comes with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging. It sports a 64-megapixel main camera + an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera + a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.