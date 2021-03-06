Yes, it seems that we will just keep getting more and more deals on Apple’s latest MacBook Pro. The most significant savings are going to be found over at Amazon.com, where you can find the 16-inch MacBook Pro with an Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage with $300 savings, which means you can get your new laptop for $2,499. Now, you can get the smaller 13-inch MacBook Pro with the same 16GB RAM and 1TB of storage space for $1,750 after a $249 discount. The main difference is that a 2.0GHz Intel Core i5 processor powers this laptop.

However, we also find savings on the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro with Apple Silicon. You can get your new M1 MacBook Pro starting at $1,200 after a $99 discount if you go for the 256GB storage variant. The 512GB storage option is also on sale, and you can get one for $1,399 with $100 savings. However, your best option to get a MacBook Pro on a budget is the 13-inch 2.3GHz Intel Core i5 Dual-Core version with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. It is selling for $699 with $60 savings. This is a renewed laptop, and Amazon’s 90-day Renewed Guarantee backs it in case you’re interested.

Since we already started to talk about laptops, we also decided to include some of the best deals on monitors. First, we find the 27-inch LG QHD IPS display with FreeSync that’s selling for $227 with $53 savings on Amazon and B&H. If you’re looking for a curved display, you can get a 38-inch UltraWide QHD+ display with HDR 10 that’s getting a $103 discount, leaving it available for $797. If you’re looking for something in the mid-price range, you can get the 32-inch LG 4K UHD FreeSync monitor for $350 with $150 savings.

And since getting a MacBook also means being part of ‘dongle hell’, you should also consider a new USB-C hub. Twelve South StayGo USB-C Hup for Type C MacBooks and other laptops is currently getting a $26.54 discount, meaning you can get yours for $73.45. This hub features 85W Power Delivery, 3 USB A ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, an SD port, and 1 4K HDMI port. Or get the Brydge Stone II USB-C Multiport Desktop Hub for $120 with $30 discounts.