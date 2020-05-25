The COVID-19 pandemic is still affecting several places around the world. However, there are some countries that are returning to their regular activities. We know that some manufacturing companies have already started to work normally in India and China. We also know that Apple is also reopening some of its stores in Australia, in Austria, in the United States, and now in Japan.

Apple Stores in Japan have been closed for several months now because of the coronavirus. Still, according to Mark Gurman’s note on Bloomberg, Apple Stores in Fukuoka, and Nagoya Sakae will reopen on May 27. Japanese state of emergency has been lifted by the county’s Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, which ends restrictions that were still on effect on some areas of the country. Apple has also reopened stores in Germany, Italy, Canada, and other countries, and the company is taking safety measures to prevent contamination. These measures include temperature checks, limited customers inside of the stores, and a renewed emphasis on individual service.

Source MacRumors

Via Bloomberg