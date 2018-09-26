Here’s how to solve your iPhone Xs connectivity problems

Many iPhone Xs users have been complaining about connectivity problems in their devices. These problems include LTE connectivity in one of the biggest networks in the US and Wi-Fi connections. Luckily there’s seems that the solution is quite simple and you can use it as soon as you finish reading this post.

Apparently, the source of the problem is software related and it can be solved by resetting the settings of your network. If that doesn’t solve your problem, then you would have to factory reset your iPhone Xs. It’s true that you will have to fill in passwords and basic information again, but at least that’s what has helped many users to improve their connection speeds and signal overall. For example, the Reddit user who started this thread saw his LTE download speeds going from .66Mbps to 64.2Mbps after resetting his iPhone’s network settings.

To reset your network, you must only go to General>Reset>Reset Network Settings, yes, you will lose your Wi-Fi passwords, but maybe this fixes all your problems. If it doesn’t, factory reset it is.