Another Japanese carrier cutting iPhone XR prices

Slow foreign sales of the iPhone may have taken their toll on Apple’s bottom line, so CEO Tim Cook says, but without the company reporting any unit figures, we aren’t able to tell what’s going between iPads, Macs and iPhones.

Well, one indicator that we’ve been using in recent days is the number of carriers that have the newest iPhones on discount. Japan’s NTT docomo came in first, followed by a slew of Chinese carriers.

Now we’re learning that SoftBank Japan has decided to commence a ¥10,800 ($99) discount from January 30 on all iPhone XR models on a two- or three-year device payment plan. Japan already pays more than the United States for importing iPhones with the starting price of a 64GB iPhone XR being the equivalent of $973.

The Taiwanese government, which oversees large suppliers to Apple’s iPhones, recently held a secret cabinet meeting. One minister said the latest iPhones lacked innovation and that was the cause of this depression of sales.