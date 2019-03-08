Qualcomm, MediaTek, HiSilicon to increase R&D personnel in Taiwan

Qualcomm has a 7nm 5G-capable application processor. It is called Snapdragon 855, and was introduced on December 4. It is manufactured by TSMC. MediaTek recently announced that it is planning on announcing a 7nm 5G-capable processor itself this year. There’s a lot of overlap here, and a DigiTimes report adds another one: both companies are planning to hire more R&D personnel in Taiwan.

Three innovation centers is what Qualcomm is going to operate in Taiwan later this year, says the report. It will be mainly focused on commercial development of 5G, AI and other technologies. More than 200 R&D engineers are going to be employed, to join a team of around 600 R&D employees stationed in Taipei and Hsinchu.

MediaTek, according to the report, plans on hiring in Taiwan no less than 1,000 additional R&D staff in 2019. Huawei’s HiSilicon, as well as Unisoc, another Chinese manufacturer, are also on the market for more R&D talent, claim sources cited by DigiTimes.