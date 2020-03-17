Google has an unfortunate history of abandoning projects and condemning them to the famed “Google Graveyard.” Remember Areo, Google Trips, and Inbox? Snapseed – the popular photo editing app – was also headed towards a similar fate, but thankfully, it didn’t happen.

Google has just rolled out a new update for Snapseed, upgrading it to version 9.1 on the Play Store. Unfortunately, the new build does not introduce any new features, but it does bring bug fixes.

While it is slightly disappointing that no new features have been added to Snapseed in a long time, it is good to see that Google is at least interested in keeping it alive. The Snapseed update appears more symbolic towards Google’s commitment, rather than actually adding new editing tools to make it more productive for users.

