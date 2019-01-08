2019 will be the year of 5G, even if we won’t all have commercial access to it. This year the technology will be really kicking off, regardless if we’re talking about service providers, network infrastructure manufacturers, or smartphone and component makers. At CES 2019, Qualcomm has announced that its Snapdragon X50 modem chip will be powering more than 30 5G-capable devices this year.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), today announced strong 5G device momentum with more than 30 5G design-wins, the majority of which are smartphones, from global OEMs featuring the Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform and the Snapdragon X50 5G modem family.

Interesting bit is the one referring to the fact that the majority of these devices will be coming from global OEMs, and that they will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chip. This means that we should expect a lot of flagship phones this year to support 5G. We already know major manufacturers like Samsung, and LG, have planned 5G devices, and these will run Snapdragon chips, and then there are those who use different chips, like Huawei.