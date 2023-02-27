Qualcomm has partnered with HONOR, Nothing, OPPO, Xiaomi, and more, to bring Snapdragon Satellite connectivity to Android smartphones.

After the 5G hype has subsided, satellite communication is emerging as the latest trend for technology brands. After Apple launched satellite connectivity with iPhone 14 series last year, Samsung and MediaTek unveiled their similar technologies last week. Qualcomm has also been in the mix for some time now, and now the company has unveiled more information about its Snapdragon Satellite technology.

Today at MWC 2023, Qualcomm revealed that it is working with several Android device makers to integrate the Snapdragon Satellite technology into their next-generation smartphones. Some of the device makers that Qualcomm has partnered with include HONOR, Motorola, Nothing, OPPO, vivo, Xiaomi, and more.

Related: What are LEO satellites, and how does satellite communication work on smartphones?

Qualcomm previously revealed that the Snapdragon Satellite feature will be available on select Android smartphones powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The technology will allow users in remote (without cellular or Wi-Fi coverage) location to send and receive messages. The main purposes, stated as of now, include emergency use, SMS texting, and other messaging applications.

Qualcomm says Satellite will be available in all upcoming 5G modems-RF systems and the Snapdragon Mobile Platform's 8- to 4-tier variants. It will also expand to other areas such as the Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, and compute. Qualcomm anticipates that the Snapdragon Satellite will be launched in the second half of 2023.

Check out these amazing Snapdragon-powered smartphones!