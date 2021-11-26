Snapdragon 8Gx Gen 1 logo leaks days before the Qualcomm event
We are just days away from the Qualcomm event, where the company is expected to reveal the brand new branding for the Snapdragon series of chipsets. Today, a user spotted what might be the upcoming name for the flagship Snapdragon chipsets called Snapdragon 8Gx Gen 1.
@Za-Raczke spotted the changes on Qualcomm’s staging website, where the Snapdragon 8Gx Gen 1 was listed with a “Test123” label (via GSMArena). The website is clearly just a template for the real product, and all the content on the page appears to be just a placeholder – this helps UX designers and developers get an idea of how the final, public product would look prior to releasing it.
A few weeks ago, we heard the “Snapdragon 8 Gen 1” moniker show up at a few places, and it’s not entirely clear if the two products are the same, or if there will be multiple names, for multiple lineups. It’s important to note that the 8-series is reserved for the flagship chipsets that end up in high-end smartphones, but it’s certainly possible that we may see it renamed to “Snapdragon 8Gx Gen 1”.
Qualcomm already has a chip called “8cz”, which is a flagship SoC for Windows-on-ARM laptops. There is also an “8c” chipset, which is slightly below the “8cz”, and there’s also an entry-level “7c”.
The current naming scheme puts a “G” suffix on higher GPU clocked chipsets to make it easily identifiable by consumers and tech-savvy users, and this can be seen on chipsets such as the Snapdragon 765 and 765G. The “x” will likely stand for classifying that it’s high-end, and a premium SoC.
Qualcomm’s event is set to happen on November 30, and the company will reportedly unveil the new branding, and the upcoming flagship chipset that we’ll see in high-end smartphones and tablets in 2022.