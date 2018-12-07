Snapdragon 8cx announcement, iPhone XR keeps struggling | Pocketnow Daily
On Pocketnow Daily, Qualcomm’s new laptop processor, the Snapdragon 8cx, is its biggest ever. watchOS 5.1.2 is now available for the Apple Watch Series 4, enabling the ECG feature. Despite the iPhone XR being Apple’s best seller for the season, it’s still not selling terribly well. The McLaren Edition of the OnePlus 6T was just confirmed by Amazon India and it does mention 10GB of RAM. We end today’s show with deals for the Huawei Mate 10 Pro.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx takes portable computing to the “extreme”
- ECG is available today in Apple Watch Series 4 with watchOS 5.1.2 update
- Weak iPhone Xr sales suggested by touch solution provider GIS
- Amazon confirms OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition coming soon
- The Huawei Mate 10 Pro is now available for just $500
Discuss This Post