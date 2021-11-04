Qualcomm is expected to announce the successor of the Snapdragon 888 Plus flagship chipset very soon, and it will reportedly be called the Snapdragon 898 chipset, also known as the SM8450. A recent photo revealed some of the clock speeds using The Device Info HW app that confirms some of the flagship’s specifications.

The main core of the system will be based on the Cortex-X2 that will be running at 3.0 GHz, and the three Cortex-A710 mid-cores will be clocked at 2.5 GHz. Lastly, there will be four efficient Cortex-A510 cores clocked at 1.79 GHz (via GSMArena).

There are some rumors that the next generation of Snapdragon 898 will use a unique GPU architecture that will provide significant improvements to the performance and efficiency of the chipset. It’s unclear what exactly will be used and how, but rumors suggest that we may see up to a 20% improvement compared to the previous generation, which would be impressive.

GSMArena states that although the specification list doesn’t list it, the chipset will likely be equipped with the X65 5G modem that will be able to provide a maximum downlink speed of 10 Gbps. Qualcomm owns a lot of 5G patents, and it has a lot of exclusive rights to use its patents to develop its chipsets and develop it into its own unique bundle, which it can then sell to manufacturers to build into their devices.

The device on the photo is supposedly a Vivo device, running the brand new Snapdragon 898 chipset. There are also some people who think it may be the next Xiaomi 12 flagship device, unfortunately, it’s hard to tell as most of these devices look very similar when looked at from the front. It’s unclear when the chipset will be available for use by manufacturers, although new flagship devices are supposed to be equipped with it from next year.