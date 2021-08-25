Qualcomm’s next-generation flagship processor, the Snapdragon 895, will have a greatly upgraded GPU, according to the General Manager of Lenovo China’s mobile phone business department, Chen Jin. Jin took to the Chinese social media website Weibo to tease the performance boost in Snapdragon 895.

Writing about Lenovo’s next-gen gaming smartphone, Lenovo Legion 3 Pro, Jin said that the chip will come with some sort of “top tuning capabilities in the industry.” Qualcomm acquired chip design company Nuvia last month, however, the new chipset isn’t expected to be based on its design.

Snapdragon 895 is expected to come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X65 5G modem-RF system. It’ll be the successor to the Snapdragon X60 modem integrated into the Snapdragon 888. Moreover, the GPU used will be Adreno 730, which sounds like a pretty big step up from the Adreno 660 in the Snapdragon 888. It’s difficult to predict the jump based on numbers on paper, however, the number jump is a pretty big one, and even Jin is teasing the performance of the GPU in the Snapdragon 895.

Despite the last-gen chipset being named Snapdragon 888, the next chipset, which is codenamed SM8450, is widely expected to launch as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 895. Qualcomm is expected to introduce the new chipset towards the end of the year at the company’s yearly launch event in Hawaii. On the CPU side of things, the Snapdragon 895 is expected to be based on “Arm Cortex v9 technology.” Arm v9 architecture was announced earlier this year. The new chipset will likely be based on this architecture only.

With the increasing threat of losing market share — Apple with its A-series processor, Samsung with its Exynos, and now Google with its Tensor — Qualcomm needs to do something different. Qualcomm seems to be taking the GPU route, whereas Apple and Google are more focused on AI improvements.

Via: XDA-Developers