We have entered June, which means we are getting closer to the second half of 2021. It also means that we are getting closer to the launch of the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ processor. The first information about SM8450 or Waipio was found by Abhishek Yadav earlier this week on Geekbench. It arrives with the same codename as the current Snapdragon 888, which indicates this is a new variant of Qualcomm’s latest flagship. Now, the latest leak comes to us courtesy of Evan Blass, where he reveals important details of the upcoming processor.

According to the latest information provided by well-known leaker Evan Blass, the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ will arrive with an integrated Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF system, and it’s fabricated on a 4nm process. He also shared a preliminary spec sheet that mentions the chipset’s key components.

"SM8450 is Qualcomm's next-gen premium system-on-chip (SoC). It has an integrated Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF system. It is fabricated on a 4nm process." pic.twitter.com/u1GXMhOWBf — Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 3, 2021

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ or SM8450 will arrive with more power, a 4nm process, and more features thanks to the integration of the latest Qualcomm X65 5G modem, which will give it up to 10 Gbps speeds, which is more than the 7.5Gbps found on the X60 5G modem that comes with the current Snapdragon 888. It will also feature the brand new ARMv9 chip architecture with Kryo 780 cores, the Adreno 730 GPU, and a camera interface that will be based on the Spectra 680 ISP.

Further, we are also expecting to get Bluetooth 5.2 and WiFi 6E thanks to the Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 chip. Finally, video processing and display processing would be carried out by the Adreno 655 and the Adreno 1195, respectively.

Remember that the alleged Snapdragon 888+, or Qualcomm Lahaina for arm64, managed to achieve a 1,171 single-core score and a 3,704 multi-core score at Geekbench, boosted by a device with just 6GB RAM. Another thing to consider is that most Android flagships usually come packed with 12GB or 8GB RAM, so we can expect more power and better performance in future devices.