Author
Tags

Some people believe that Samsung devices with a Snapdragon processor may be better than the ones with an Exynos processor. This could very well be true, maybe not, but at least now you may be able to choose what powers your Samsung Galaxy S11.

A new report from Korea says that the Samsung Galaxy S11 with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor will be available in more places around the world. This version is usually limited to the United States, China, Japan, and Latin America. We usually see Exynos models in South Korea, Europe and the rest of the world. This report says that the Galaxy S11 will include the Snapdragon 865 in most regional markets, except for Europe.

Source: SamMobile

Via: The Elec

You May Also Like

Samsung Galaxy S11 launch date rumored, Galaxy Fold 2 could make an appearance

You might have heard this before, but Samsung could introduce its second foldable smartphone at the Galaxy S11 event, like it did this year.
MediaTek 5G chipset

2nd MediaTek 5G chip reportedly coming this month

According to unnamed sources familiar with the matter, a second MediaTek 5G chip could arrive as soon as this month to join the Dimensity line-up.

Pocketnow Daily: Apple launching SIX iPhones in 2020?!) (video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about all the upcoming iPhone 12 variants, the huge battery in the Samsung Galaxy S11 and more