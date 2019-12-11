Some people believe that Samsung devices with a Snapdragon processor may be better than the ones with an Exynos processor. This could very well be true, maybe not, but at least now you may be able to choose what powers your Samsung Galaxy S11.

A new report from Korea says that the Samsung Galaxy S11 with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor will be available in more places around the world. This version is usually limited to the United States, China, Japan, and Latin America. We usually see Exynos models in South Korea, Europe and the rest of the world. This report says that the Galaxy S11 will include the Snapdragon 865 in most regional markets, except for Europe.

Source: SamMobile

Via: The Elec